Padres Want to Move Off Xander Bogaerts' Contract
Xander Bogaerts has not lived up to his contract during his time with the organization. The Padres have Bogaerts locked up through 2033, but would reportedly like to get out of the contract. The speculation is that the Padres would attach Bogaerts in a potential Mason Miller trade at the deadline. It would be a shame to lose Miller, but Padres' fans would rejoice at being out of the $25 million per season owed to Bogaerts through 2033. This season, Bogaerts is slashing .224/.317/.331 with nine home runs, 37 RBI, and 12 steals in 91 games. The 33-year-old has almost no value by himself, so the Padres would likely have to package him with a superstar just to get out of the deal.
Source: San Diego Union-Tribune
Source: San Diego Union-Tribune