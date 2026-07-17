Matt Chapman Cleared to Swing, Won't Return on Road Trip
Matt Chapman (abdomen) was cleared to resume swinging on Friday, but he won't return from the 10-day injured list during the team's current road trip, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. Chapman could return at the start of the next homestand, though, which runs from Friday, July 24, though Wedneday, July 29. It hasn't helped the 33-year-old veteran's trade value that he's been sidelined since early July, but he's taking the first step towards a return. It's unclear if Chapman will require a minor-league assignment before returning to the Giants' lineup later this month. Like most of the Giants hitters, Chapman has left a lot to be desired through the first half of the 2026 season, slashing .235/.324/.368 with a career-low .692 OPS, only seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 35 runs scored across 84 games and 352 plate appearances. He's in danger of failing to reach the 20-homer mark for the third straight season, but perhaps a change of scenery would do him some good. Chapman is only rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues after his abdominal strain.
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Alex Pavlovic
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Alex Pavlovic