Angel Martinez is Beginning Rehab Assignment on Friday
Angel Martinez (foot) is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Friday, according to Tim Stebbins. The plan is to ease Martinez into game action, so he'll get in five innings on Friday. Martinez hasn't played in a game since breaking his foot on June 13. This season, Martinez is slashing .239/.276/.442 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI across 66 games. The 24-year-old was playing an everyday role in the outfield before landing on the Injured List in mid-June. He could be someone worth stashing in deep leagues as he ramps up his return.
Source: Tim Stebbins
Source: Tim Stebbins