Max Scherzer has Rehab Stint Paused
Max Scherzer (back, thumb) was recently pulled off his rehab assignment. The veteran right-hander recently received three cortisone injections in his injured thumb during the All-Star break. Scherzer was rehabbing the back injury that landed him on the Injured List last month. He re-injured his hand during his most recent rehab start on Wednesday. Scherzer is aiming to throw the ball this weekend. If that goes well, Scherzer should resume his rehab assignment shortly. It doesn't sound like Scherzer is nearing a return to the Jays' rotation anytime soon. The 41-year-old got smacked around to the tune of a 10.23 ERA when he was healthy this season. Fantasy managers in all formats are better off looking for a replacement at this point.
Source: Arden Zwelling
Source: Arden Zwelling