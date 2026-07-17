Lakers Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga this summer. Kuminga is currently an unrestricted free agent after declining a $24.3 million team option from the Atlanta Hawks. The speculation is that Kuminga is seeking a deal around $20-25 million per season. This might be too rich for the Lakers, but it sounds like the organization is still interested in doing a sign-and-trade. They've signed Ziaire Williams as depth, but they'd still like to add another wing to the mix. It's tough to imagine Kuminga having a ton of scoring chances in an offense surrounded by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery