Quinshon Judkins Figures to be Featured in New Offense
Quinshon Judkins as a breakout candidate to watch in 2026, even though he suffered a season-ending fractured fibula and dislocated ankle last December. Judkins was ahead of his rehab schedule this spring and "figures to be featured in new head coach Todd Monken's offense." The 22-year-old former second-rounder (36th overall) out of Ohio State missed all of training camp last year due to an assault charge that was eventually dropped. He made his NFL debut in Week 2 and quickly showed why the Browns consider him such a big part of their future. Judkins finished with 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 230 rushing attempts while adding 26 receptions for 171 yards as a pass-catcher in 14 starts as a rookie. He needs to be healthy and improve on passing downs, but he's surely going to see plenty of volume and will have ample opportunities to prove he's an explosive and reliable runner for Monken. Even with the Browns' questionable QB situation, Judkins is a target for fantasy managers in both dynasty/keeper leagues and redraft formats in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson