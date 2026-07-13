Is Kyren Williams Still Overvalued in Redraft Leagues?
Kyren Williams had an excellent season in 2025, recording 1,533 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns on 295 touches across 17 games. The 25-year-old has now logged three consecutive seasons with at least 1,350 scrimmage yards and 13 scores, and he hasn't finished lower than RB11 by per-game PPR scoring since 2022. However, Williams saw a workload decrease in 2025, averaging 17.4 touches per game last season after averaging 21.8 touches per game across 2023 and 2024. The smaller role was due to the emergence of fellow Rams running back Blake Corum, who could steal even more playing time away from Williams in 2026. Given how productive Williams has been in recent seasons, it seems unlikely that Los Angeles would move him into a secondary role. Still, the Super Bowl-hopeful Rams could choose to operate a true 50/50 split between their two talented backs, keeping them both fresh throughout the year. As the RB14 by current average draft position in redraft leagues, Williams may be slightly overvalued.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller