Ja'Marr Chase Remains a Viable Overall WR1 Candidate Entering 2026
Ja'Marr Chase turned in another highly productive season in 2025, recording 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns on 185 targets across 16 games. The 26-year-old has now led the NFL in targets in back-to-back seasons, and he should be the focal point of the Cincinnati offense once again in 2026. While Chase's touchdown production fell from 17 in 2025 to eight in 2026, he showed an ability to remain a highly impactful fantasy wideout even in a season where Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played just eight games. Chase finished 2026 as the WR3 in per-game PPR scoring, behind only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Chase may have the highest floor of any player in fantasy football, making him a logical choice as the number one overall player off the board in redraft leagues ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller