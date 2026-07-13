Browns QB Competition Could Take All of Training Camp
Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, only saying that the team will have a starter by Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Both Watson and Sanders split first-team reps throughout offseason workouts, but the competition will extend into padded practices in training camp and preseason games. Watson is healthy after a pair of Achilles surgeries kept him out for all of last year, but he must show that he can improve on what has been a disappointing stint in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Browns coaches have been pleased with Sanders' growth after a tough rookie season in which he held onto the ball too long. There is a case to be made for both Watson and Sanders, but if the Browns are looking more towards the long-term, Sanders makes more sense. For fantasy purposes, neither Watson nor Sanders should be taken in single-QB redraft leagues this fall, and they should be considered low-upside investments in two-QB superflex formats.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi