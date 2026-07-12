Jordyn Tyson Worth the Cost for Dynasty Rebuilders?
Jordyn Tyson is not a buy-low candidate, but that should not scare rebuilding dynasty managers away. New Orleans used the eighth overall pick on him after a huge finish at Arizona State, where he posted 136 catches for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns over his final 21 games. He is only 21, and that combination of age, production, and draft capital gives him one of the stronger long-term profiles in the rookie class. Immediate volume could be another story. Chris Olave is coming off a 100-catch season, Juwan Johnson topped 880 receiving yards, and Tyson will have to work his way into the front of the target order. There is also some medical risk after a hamstring injury cost him three games in 2025 and kept him on a limited rehab plan during minicamp. The Saints expected him back for training camp, but that still needs to happen. Tyson is already WR16 in RotoBaller's dynasty rankings, so the discount is gone. Rebuilders are paying for the ceiling now, though top-eight draft capital and a clear route to a major role make the price defensible.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller