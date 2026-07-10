Frederik Andersen Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season

Jul 10, 2026, 9:20 AM ET
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Frederik Andersen (knee) is confident he will be available at the start of the season. Speaking to reporters at his introductory media conference, Andersen said he sustained a knee injury during the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals. "I did some medicals and I was assured that I just needed some time to rest," Andersen said of his knee. "No intervention, surgery or anything was said to be necessary, so that's very reassuring." After winning the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Andersen signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent. He will be part of a three-man rotation in the crease alongside Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi. All three netminders will see their fantasy value decline because of this situation.--Taavi PailkSource: Sportsnet