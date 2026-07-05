Jul 5, 2026, 4:45 PM ET
Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports will start ninth for this week's Eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Elliott also competed in the O'Reilly Series race at the site earlier in the weekend, where he went on to finish in second. In four previous races at Chicagoland, Elliott has had two top-5 finishes and an average finish of 8.8. With 18 races completed this season, Elliott has two wins, eight top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 13.2. The No. 9 Chevrolet driver also has three top-10 finishes at 1.5-mile Intermediate oval tracks like Chicagoland this season, including a win at Texas. In practice for this week's race, Elliott ranked among the top 15 fastest in 5- 20 consecutive-lap averages. Considering his past history and overall consistency at Intermediate oval tracks, Elliott is a driver to consider rostering for DFS, especially in tournaments, as he can be a potentially sneaky option.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com