Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Julio Rodriguez (head) was removed from Thursday's game early against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels to begin the top of the third inning, shortly after taking a throw off the back of his helmet, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Victor Robles took over for him in center field. Before leaving, J-Rod walked in his only plate appearance. The Mariners will most likely put him through the concussion protocol, so fantasy managers will want to check back later on or early Friday morning for an update. For now, we'll consider the 25-year-old three-time All-Star as day-to-day. Rodriguez came into Thursday's contest with a .259/.321/.424 slash line, .745 OPS, 14 home runs, 40 RBI, 46 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in his 344 at-bats for Seattle. The five-category fantasy contributor is rostered in 99% of Yahoo leagues for a reason, and he's a must-start in all formats when he's active. Rodriguez is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak in which he's gone 12-for-29 (.414) with three RBI, two stolen bases, and four runs scored. UPDATE: Rodriguez is in the concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated on Friday.
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer