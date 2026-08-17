Kyle Stowers Begins Running Progression
Kyle Stowers (hamstring) has begun a running progression, per Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network. Stowers has not played since August 9 due to a hamstring strain. However, the fact that Stowers has already begun running could be an indication that he will not miss significant time due to the injury. Across 399 plate appearances on the year, the 28-year-old is hitting .242/.327/.462 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, 44 runs scored, and one stolen base. The lefty-swinging Stowers has struck out in 31.3% of his plate appearances and owns a .530 OPS against same-handed pitching, both of which limit his fantasy value. Still, Stowers has logged an elite 55.0% hard-hit rate, which helps mitigate his swing-and-miss issues and hints at his high-end power upside. Once healthy, Stowers profiles as a useful power bat for fantasy managers.
Source: Marlins Radio Network - Stephen Strom
Source: Marlins Radio Network - Stephen Strom