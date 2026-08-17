Vinnie Pasquantino Back From Injured List, Starting on Monday
Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist) from the 10-day injured list, and he is starting at first base and batting fifth in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium against the Athletics and right-hander Mason Barnett. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger has only six home runs and 33 RBI in 79 games so far in 2026 after hitting 32 home runs and driving in 113 runs in 160 games played a year ago. Pasquantino had surgery back on June 14 to fix a broken hamate bone in his right hand, and he had to go back on the IL due to soreness in his right wrist that kept him out for almost three more weeks. The Pasquatch's hand/wrist issues this year have sapped him of his power, but he is worth picking back up to see if he can help in the power department the rest of the way. Although he has disappointed in his fifth year in the majors with the Royals, Pasquantino has only struck out 17.9% of the time and has walked 11% of the time in his 336 plate appearances. He has gone hitless in just three career at-bats against Barnett.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals