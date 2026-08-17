Bryan Hudson Enters the Closer Mix in Chicago
Bryan Hudson struck out a batter in a perfect ninth inning on Saturday in the win over the division-rival Detroit Tigers for his fifth save of the season and his first since July 22. In his first full season with the White Sox, Hudson has gone 3-4 with a 3.14 ERA (2.87 FIP), 1.28 WHIP, and a 50:17 K:BB in 51 2/3 innings pitched across 54 appearances (six starts). The 29-year-old southpaw is part of a crowded committee situation for saves in Chicago, with Grant Taylor, Sean Newcomb, and Jordan Hicks also involved. Newcomb picked up the save for the Pale Hose on Sunday, and Taylor leads the back end of the bullpen with six saves on the year. So far in six appearances out of the bullpen in August, Hudson has allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking none and striking out six for one save and two holds. He is probably more attractive in holds leagues, but fantasy managers desperate for saves in deeper formats could also give him a look. Hudson is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference