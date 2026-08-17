Ben Joyce A Saves Target To Close Out the Season
Ben Joyce didn't make his 2026 debut until Aug. 5 due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the entire first half of the season. The hard-throwing righty has thrown five scoreless innings with one hit allowed, one walk, and six strikeouts to get started, and he has recorded saves in each of his last two appearances. The Angels might continue to use a closer-by-committee down the stretch, also involving left-hander Samy Natera Jr. (he had a save last Tuesday) and right-hander Jose Fermin, but Joyce has a great opportunity to lead the team in save chances to close out the 2026 campaign. The 25-year-old former third-round pick in 2022 from the University of Tennessee had four saves in the 2024 season and has gone 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 50:25 K:BB in 54 innings with the Halos since he made his major-league debut back in 2023. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are searching for saves should look Joyce's way off the waiver wire. He's rostered in only 12% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference