Cubs Promoting Outfield Prospect Ethan Conrad to High-A
Josiah Hartshorn and catcher/first baseman Owen Ayers. Conrad has a solid gap-to-gap approach at the plate and makes a lot of hard contact, but like many young hitting prospects, he can get over-aggressive. The 22-year-old has a solid power/speed profile right now in the low levels of the minor leagues, with a chance to develop more with added strength. Conrad has plenty of developing to do and probably won't be a realistic candidate to make his major-league debut until 2028.
Source: Milb Central - Chase Ford
Source: Milb Central - Chase Ford