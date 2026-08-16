Taylor Ward Missing Fourth Straight Game on Sunday
Taylor Ward (quadriceps) is sitting out his fourth straight game on Sunday night versus the division-rival Houston Astros, per MLB.com. Dominic Canzone is in right field and is batting third against Astros right-hander Hunter Brown. If Ward cannot return following Monday's scheduled day off for Tuesday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on the road, he could be forced to the injured list. The 32-year-old veteran right-handed slugger has been a major disappointment for his fantasy managers in 2026, as he enters Sunday's action slashing .240/.370/.337 with a .707 OPS, only seven home runs, 30 RBI, 65 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 442 at-bats after hitting a career-high 36 home runs and driving in 103 runs in 157 games played for the Los Angeles Angels last year. Since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline on Aug. 3, Ward has gone 5-for-32 (.156) at the plate with the M's with no home runs, no walks, and six strikeouts in 32 plate appearances.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com