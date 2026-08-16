Packers Could Limit Tucker Kraft's Snap Count Throughout First Half
Tucker Kraft (knee) could have his snap count limited throughout the first half of the regular season, he told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Kraft noted that he's pushing to recover quickly so that he doesn't have any limitations in Week 1, but he acknowledged that the team could manage his workload for the first couple of months of the season. "They're going to take into account my rep range probably until halfway through the season, and then they're going to just pat me on the ass and send me out there and send me to the wolves," Kraft said. The 25-year-old is working his way back from an ACL tear that he suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season. Prior to the injury, he had ranked as the overall TE1 in PPR leagues. While it's far from assured that Kraft will return to his overall TE1 form post-injury, we're still encouraged by the upside he offers, especially as the most dependable pass catcher in Green Bay's offense. As it stands, he has jumped to the TE5 spot in RotoBaller's latest redraft fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Source: Rob Demovsky
Source: Rob Demovsky