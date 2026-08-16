C.J. Williams Sees Large Role in Jaguars Offense on Saturday
C.J. Williams got an extended look in Saturday's 24-20 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints. With most of Jacksonville's starters held out, the rookie started and drew five targets, catching two passes for 28 yards. His longest gain came midway through the second quarter, when Carter Bradley found him for 17 yards. Head coach Liam Coen called Williams and fellow rookie Josh Cameron "solid" afterward while noting how many young players were getting their first NFL game action. Williams was a sixth-round pick out of Stanford after catching 59 passes for 749 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. He's currently listed behind Jakobi Meyers on the Jaguars' first unofficial depth chart, so Saturday's workload shouldn't be confused with a regular-season starting role. Still, five targets in his first preseason game gave Jacksonville a long look at Williams, and he should have more chances to separate himself in the receiver competition.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller