Shedeur Sanders Tosses Interception Late in Preseason Opener vs. Bears
Shedeur Sanders had mixed results in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears but his performance was marred by a fourth-quarter interception. Deshaun Watson, Sanders' main competition for the starting quarterback job, led the Browns on their two scoring drives in the team's 34-10 loss to Chicago. Meanwhile, Sanders was 6-of-11 passing for 79 yards. He added two rushes for three yards, playing most of the third quarter and early in the fourth. Sanders completed a 24-yard pass to Gage Larvadain and hit Luke Floriea on a 35-yard strike. Sanders will continue to compete with Watson for the starting quarterback job.
Source: Cleveland Browns
Source: Cleveland Browns