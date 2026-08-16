Montorie Foster Jr. Catches Seahawks' Lone Touchdown in Preseason Week 1
Montorie Foster Jr. caught five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's preseason loss to the Cowboys. Foster earned seven targets in this game as the 2025 undrafted free agent looks to earn a spot on the active roster this season. Foster's path to the roster will be difficult. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, and Rashid Shaheed are all locks to make the team. Jake Bobo is a favorite in the locker room and seems likely to make the team as well. That leaves Foster to compete with rookie Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Ricky White III for a potential sixth wide receiver spot. Although his odds are long for Foster, it was nice to see that Seattle possesses solid depth at the position behind the household names.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN