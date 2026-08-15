KC Concepcion Impresses as Receiver and Rusher in Preseason Opener
KC Concepcion put together a nice performance during his preseason debut on Saturday. Concepcion got his first taste of NFL action versus the Chicago Bears this weekend. The rookie wideout hauled in three of his four targets for 27 yards. He also carried the ball once for a 14-yard touchdown in the loss to the Bears. The Browns expect big things from Concepcion, whom they used the 24th overall pick on during this year's draft. He's supposed to play a big part in the passing game alongside Jerry Jeudy and fellow rookie wideout Denzel Boston. His performance on Saturday shows that Concepcion could be used in both the receiving and rushing game this upcoming season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN