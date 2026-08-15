Deshaun Watson Sharp in Season Debut
Deshaun Watson looked sharp under center during Saturday's preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears. The veteran quarterback got the first chance to start and made the most of his opportunity. Watson completed 11-of-15 passing attempts for 126 yards during the 34-10 defeat. He played the entire first half and led his team to its only two scoring drives of the game. Watson did lose a fumble on a sack in Chicago territory, but it was mostly a solid day for Watson. Both Watson and Shedeur Sanders should continue to compete for the starting gig throughout the preseason. Watson outplayed Sanders in the first preseason game, but there are still two more to go
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com