Aug 15, 2026, 9:39 PM ET
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ceyair Wright has accepted a lead role in a major film, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Wright decided the opportunity was too important to pass up, and he has stepped away from the team for the time being. Wilson notes that Wright plans to resume his football career after filming concludes in October. In the meantime, he has been placed on the exempt/left-squad list, which means he won't count towards the Bengals' 90-man roster. This is one of the most bizarre NFL headlines we've seen in a while, but it isn't exactly foreign territory for Wright. The 23-year-old has appeared in several shows and films, with his most notable role so far being Darius James in Space Jam: A New Legacy. Wright also played college football at USC and Nebraska. He tallied 68 tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble over his final two seasons with the Cornhuskers, leading to an undrafted free agent deal with the Bengals in May 2026.--Andersen PickardSource: Aaron Wilson