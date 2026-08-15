Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?

Aug 15, 2026, 5:05 PM ET
Ryan Blaney will start on the pole for Saturday night's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, his fourth pole in the last five races and his second career pole at this particular track. The last time Blaney started first at Richmond was back in 2022, where he led 128 laps en route to a seventh-place finish. Last year at this track, he rallied from a 20th-place starting spot to finish third at the end of the night. Those are really Blaney's only two noteworthy finishes at this track, though, as he has just two single-digit results in 18 career attempts at Richmond. Can he finally break through this weekend, though? As mentioned before, Blaney will start from the pole on Saturday night, and the No. 12 Ford was one of, if not the best car in practice on Friday as well. Short, flat tracks are where Blaney and Team Penske excel at the most, and if has finally figured out how to race Richmond, the competition could be in for a long 400 laps on Saturday night.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Speedway Digest