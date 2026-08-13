Seth Trimble Commits to Louisville

Aug 13, 2026, 9:34 PM ET
Former North Carolina guard Seth Trimble has committed to Louisville, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The four-year Tar Heel entered the transfer portal in the spring and gained a possible path back to college after a Colorado district court ruling granted class of 2022 players a fifth year of eligibility, though the NCAA is contesting the decision and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals still has to uphold the injunction. Trimble averaged 14.0 points and 3.0 assists last season while grading as North Carolina's top defender. He also played five Las Vegas Summer League games for the Washington Wizards, averaging 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds, but did not sign an NBA contract. There is no NBA fantasy angle here unless his pro path reopens later.--Brian DailisanSource: Pete Thamel