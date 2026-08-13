"Everything Points" to Malik Nabers Being Ready for Start of the Season
Malik Nabers (knee) took part in team drills in training camp on Thursday while wearing a red, non-contact jersey, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. It was just a walkthrough/install period, but Nabers was out there against the defense and caught a couple of passes. Hughes adds that "everything points towards him being back for the start of the season." Although most of Nabers' work so far this summer has come during individual drills as he returns from a torn ACL and meniscus in his knee in Week 4 of 2025, the 23-year-old has missed just one practice. Nabers should continue to slowly be ramped up by the Giants, and as long as he doesn't suffer a setback, the former first-rounder from LSU looks to be on track to play on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 versus the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. There's still risk involved in taking a high-end WR coming off an ACL tear, but at least now fantasy managers should feel a little more comfortable targeting Nabers as a low-end WR1 in the early rounds of drafts.
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes