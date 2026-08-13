Bears' "Sole Focus" is on Building New Stadium in Indiana

Aug 13, 2026, 1:56 PM ET
Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren said the organization's "sole focus in this point in time" is building a new stadium and development in Hammond, Indiana, according to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Sites for the new stadium are still being explored, though, and conversations with the state of Illinois continue. The Bears' new stadium search has now been ongoing for around five years after the announced plans in September of 2021 to purchase the 326-acre Arlington Park property in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, the former site of Arlington International Racecourse. The sale was finalized in 2023, but the following year, Warren and team officials held a press conference announcing a proposal to build a new stadium on the lakefront in Chicago, just south of Soldier Field. Stadium discussions stalled in the city and suburbs, which led to Indiana lawmakers stepping up their efforts to entice the Bears to move over state lines to Northwest Indiana.--Keith HernandezSource: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones