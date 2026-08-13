Kyler Murray Showing Strong Chemistry With Top Receiver
Kyler Murray and wide receiver Justin Jefferson have given the offense some encouraging signs during training camp. MLFootball said the two have "looked elite together," and there have been several plays to back up the growing chemistry. Earlier in camp, Murray gave Jefferson a chance on a deep ball into double coverage during a two-minute drill, and Jefferson went up between two defenders before taking it into the end zone. Murray also found him for about 20 yards on a high-pointed curl Tuesday, the same day he was officially named Minnesota's starting quarterback. Jefferson is coming off a down year by his standards, finishing 2025 with 84 catches for 1,048 yards and only two touchdowns. Murray played just five games for Arizona last season before a foot injury ended his year. There is a long way to go before camp connections mean anything on Sundays, but Murray and Jefferson getting comfortable with each other this quickly is a good start.
Source: MLFootball
Source: MLFootball