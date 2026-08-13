Tyler Shough "Cooking" in Thursday's Practice
Tyler Shough is "cooking" during training camp practice on Thursday. Shough is apparently picking up where he left off this summer after an impressive rookie campaign in the Big Easy in which he threw for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his first 11 games (nine starts) in the NFL. The 26-year-old second-rounder from the University of Louisville immediately connected with WR1 Chris Olave and benefited from head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense to go 5-4 as a starter as a rookie. The Saints added running back Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie first-round receiver Jordyn Tyson to the offense, potentially helping Shough to a breakout in his sophomore season in the NFL. To do so, Shough will need to improve his deep passing game, but he has the rushing ability to be a strong QB2 for fantasy managers in 2026.
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill