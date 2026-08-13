Stefon Diggs the "Missing Piece" for Commanders Offense
Stefon Diggs signed with the Washington Commanders less than a week ago, but already he's making his presence felt as a vital piece of the offense being built around exciting young quarterback Jayden Daniels. During Wednesday's joint practice with the Dolphins, Diggs tormented Miami's defensive backs throughout the day, according to CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles, first looking uncoverable in his one-on-one work and then making plays throughout team sessions with savvy route-running and an innate feel for finding the soft spots against zone coverage. In a rotational role with the Patriots in 2025, Diggs reached 1,013 yards on an impressive 2.42 yards per route run, and after practice Daniels spoke of what he's already brought to the offense. "It's awesome, just his feel for space... He's a dawg. He goes out and makes plays. He brings energy, he's a leader, so I'm super happy to have Stefon in that room, not just for the offense but for the whole team in general." Following a long offseason without a team, Diggs fell to the late rounds of 2026 drafts, and with the market slow to adjust, the four-time Pro Bowler could prove to be one of the year's best values at his current ADP of WR48.
Source: Zachary Pereles
Source: Zachary Pereles