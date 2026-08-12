Zamir White Signing Adds Question Marks to Jordan James' Status
Zamir White to a one-year contract after White's Monday workout with the team. White is joining a backfield decimated by injuries during training camp. Second-year back Jordan James (ribs) fractured his ribs on the second day of training camp after a hit from All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner. The 2025 fifth-round pick was expected to miss several weeks, with no timetable for return. White's addition heightens concerns about James's availability for the start of the 2026 season. Both White and James, along with third-round pick Kaelon Black, are expected to back up running back Christian McCaffrey this season. With the star running back dealing with minor soreness and a lengthy list of previous injuries, the backup in this offense has fantasy value as a handcuff.
Source: David Lombardi - SF Standard
Source: David Lombardi - SF Standard