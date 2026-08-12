Rachaad White's Stock Up After Joint Practice
Rachaad White's stock is trending up after Wednesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, according to Bleeding Burgundy & Gold. The chemistry has been evident between White and quarterback Jayden Daniels, and White has been the QB's "easy button." He had a huge outside zone run where he ran through contact and showed good contact balance on Wednesday. The caveat is that second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is still "firmly entrenched" as the RB1 in Washington right now because he's a great fit in the outside zone scheme. The 27-year-old White averaged just 3.9 yards per carry on the ground in his four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he caught 205 passes for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns as a pass-catcher in 67 games played. The Commanders are giving JCM every opportunity to earn more of a three-down role in their backfield in Year 2, but White isn't going away and should have a key role, at least on third downs. Fantasy managers should be looking to target him as an RB3/flex sleeper in PPR formats.
Source: Bleeding Burgandy & Gold
Source: Bleeding Burgandy & Gold