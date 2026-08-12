Jets Looking for "Sizable Jump" From Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell "should not be overlooked," and that the New York Jets are looking for him to make "a sizable jump" in 2026. Garrett Wilson is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in New York, but Mitchell "seems to be moving past whatever was holding him back in 1 1/2 seasons" with the Indianapolis Colts to begin his NFL career. The 23-year-old former second-rounder in 2024 from the University of Texas is going to probably have to prove it to be taken more seriously in 12-team fantasy leagues during the regular season, but it's no secret that he's been gaining chemistry with veteran quarterback Geno Smith in training camp this summer, and he's also in a contract year. In eight games with the Colts last year before he was traded to the Jets, Mitchell caught nine passes for 152 yards and zero touchdowns, before catching 24 of 58 targets for 301 yards and two touchdowns in eight contests with the Jets. He's viewed as New York's clear WR2 right now, which makes him a sleeper late in upcoming drafts.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler