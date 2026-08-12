Denzel Boston "Has What It Takes" to Be a WR1
Denzel Boston continues to make believers during his first NFL training camp. An ESPN evaluator came away especially impressed after watching Boston practice, writing that the 6-foot-4 receiver "has what it takes to be a WR1 in the league." Boston's size was expected, but his route-running and ability to move smoothly for a bigger receiver stood out just as much. The Browns have seen that throughout camp, with Boston consistently winning contested catches and making plays downfield. Head coach Todd Monken has even said he wants to see Boston working as a boundary receiver with the first-team offense while moving Jerry Jeudy around. Cleveland selected Boston 39th overall after he caught 62 passes for 881 yards at Washington last season. There is still plenty to sort out, particularly with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battling at quarterback. Boston does not need to become Cleveland's WR1 immediately, but everything he has shown this summer points toward a sizable rookie role and an intriguing long-term ceiling.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN