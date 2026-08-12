Joshua Palmer "Turning Heads" in Buffalo
Joshua Palmer has had some of his most productive practices of the summer, reeling in a pair of deep catches on Tuesday. Palmer's first season in Buffalo was marred by knee and ankle injuries, but after an offseason of rehab, team reporters Alec White and Mike Maynard credit the 26-year-old receiver with turning heads throughout training camp, featuring regularly with the first-team offense as part of a four-man rotation with DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman. While still not a part of the 2026 redraft discussion, Palmer is an intriguing best ball pick, having averaged nearly 645 receiving yards across his last three healthy seasons with the Chargers, and he could be a sneaky, low-cost depth add in dynasty leagues, currently priced as RotoBaller's WR129.
Source: Alec White & Mike Maynard
Source: Alec White & Mike Maynard