Jameson Williams "Continues to Get Better"
Jameson Williams was one of the hottest pass-catchers to end the 2025 season, topping 70 receiving yards in seven of his last nine games, and his continued development has not gone unnoticed by quarterback Jared Goff. In a recent media session, Goff told reporters, "He just continues to get better. And the stuff that he's doing now that's nuanced, that you can't really teach... That little stuff has been so cool to see him start to adopt that and understand coverage and understand space. And that's the next level for him, and he's done a great job of it." Williams has been praised throughout the summer for a standout training camp, and as a player who has shown steady progression since coming into the league as a first-round pick in 2022, he could prove to be one of the more mispriced players in 2026 drafts, currently coming off the board as the WR21 after his WR10 finish a season ago.
Source: Tim Twentyman
Source: Tim Twentyman