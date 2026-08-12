Romeo Doubs Getting "Better and Better"
Romeo Doubs recently missed a pair of practices for personal reasons, but since returning, he's made a number of standout plays, including a deep over-the-shoulder catch in Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts. Team reporter Evan Lazar credits the big-ticket free agent acquisition with making steady progress after what he viewed as a slower start to camp, as his budding chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye is becoming apparent. While veteran Stefon Diggs operated out of the 'Z' spot last season with clean separation, Doubs plays the position differently, relying on physicality to win at the catch point, and with Maye already proving to be one of the league's most accurate throwers, Lazar recognizes that the new twosome is learning to play together, with their connection on Tuesday proving difficult to stop even with near perfect coverage. Doubs is RotoBaller's WR54 and should provide a safe floor in 2026 as an important chain-mover in what could be a high-level Patriots offense.
Source: Evan Lazar
Source: Evan Lazar