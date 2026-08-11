Cam Thomas Draws Little Free-Agent Interest
Cam Thomas has drawn little to no interest on the open market this offseason, according to Evan Sidery. Sidery cited concerns about Thomas' character and whether his scoring-heavy style fits winning basketball. The 24-year-old was waived by Brooklyn in February, signed with Milwaukee shortly after, and was waived again in March. In 24 games with the Nets last season, Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three. He remains off the fantasy radar until he signs, and even then, his value would likely be limited to points and threes in a bench-scoring role.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery