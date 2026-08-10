Payton Pritchard Downplays Celtics Extension Talks
Payton Pritchard is not rushing into extension talks, telling NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg that he still has two years left on his deal and is more focused on improving. The 28-year-old becomes eligible on Oct. 1 for a three-year extension worth up to $67.1 million, but there is no urgency on either side. Pritchard is coming off a career year, averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 32.4 minutes while starting 50 games. His scoring role should remain useful for fantasy managers, especially if Boston keeps leaning on his on-ball creation and three-point volume.
Source: NBC Sports Boston
Source: NBC Sports Boston