Ryan Blaney Leads the Most Laps and Finishes Third at Iowa

Aug 10, 2026, 11:10 AM ET
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was one of the top dominators of the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Blaney started the race in first place and began his domination right from the beginning. He led every lap in the first stage and won it without much competition. In the second stage, Blaney lost the lead after Chase Elliott stayed out on a caution and stayed ahead of Blaney after a restart. Although Blaney passed Elliott as the stage progressed, Bubba Wallace also got ahead of both drivers before another caution sent everyone back to pit road. Instead of taking two tires on lap 143, Blaney took four tires and lost a couple of positions away from the lead. Blaney went on to maintain a top-10 running position and finished eighth at the end of the second stage. In the final stage's stage break, Blaney vaulted back to the front of the field with a two-tire pit stop call and, during the restart, got ahead of Elliott to lead the race. Blaney maintained the lead until lap 254, when Christopher Bell took the lead from him. The No. 12 Ford driver then tried to beat out Bell through the final set of green flag pit stops but was unable to do so. Ty Gibbs also passed Blaney during the final pit stops, leaving Blaney to settle for third when he did not have the speed to catch Gibbs and Bell. After leading the most laps (129) and getting his third Iowa top-5 finish, Blaney is now third in the Cup Series standings after 23 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com