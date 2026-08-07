Cam Skattebo Doesn't Return to Friday's Practice After a Collision
Cam Skattebo (leg) went down in training camp practice on Friday after a collision with linebacker Arvel Reese, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Skattebo was seen stretching his left leg and didn't return to practice, although he stayed on the sideline. It's unclear what the severity of Skattebo's leg injury is, but it's definitely concerning after he suffered a season-ending right-ankle injury as a rookie in 2025 that consisted of an ankle dislocation, an open-tibia fracture, and a ruptured deltoid ligament. The 24-year-old entered camp as a full-go, and all expectations are that he will be the team's RB1 in new head coach John Harbaugh's offense in 2026, which is expected to be more run-heavy. We will closely monitor his new injury, and if it ends up being something that keeps him from playing in Week 1 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s fantasy stock will skyrocket. RotoBaller has Skattebo ranked as the No. 20 RB in half-PPR fantasy leagues as he enters his sophomore campaign. UPDATE: Harbaugh said Skattebo's exit from practice on Friday is "nothing serious at all," per The Athletic's Dan Duggan.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan