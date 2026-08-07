Parker Washington Hype Hits New High
Parker Washington. During Friday's scrimmage, Washington caught six passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, including two third-down grabs and a touchdown. He was Lawrence's favorite target on Friday and throughout camp. The former sixth-round pick had 847 yards and five touchdowns last season, but he emerged down the stretch, averaging 6.5 receptions for 113.5 yards and scoring three touchdowns in his final four games. He should play the slot role in Liam Coen's offense, a position that has been a strength in Coen's scheme. Players like Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin Jr. have had monster seasons under Coen, and Washington will hope to do the same in 2026.
Source: John Shipley - Sports Illustrated
Source: John Shipley - Sports Illustrated