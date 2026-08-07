Romeo Doubs Returns to Practice
Romeo Doubs returned to practice on Friday, with team reporter Karen Guregian noting that his absence from the last two practices was personal in nature and not injury-related. After signing a four-year, $68 million contract this offseason, Doubs had gotten off to a slow start in his first training camp with the Patriots but was picking up momentum in more recent, and more physical, padded practices. The fifth-year receiver has acknowledged that Josh McDaniels' offense is unlike any he was a part of in Green Bay, but having made obvious strides before his absence, he'll look to pick things back up where he left them. At RotoBaller's WR53, Doubs could provide excellent late-round value as the WR2 in an offense that scored the third most touchdowns in 2025 and appears to have only gotten better in year two under McDaniels and quarterback Drake Maye.
Source: Karen Guregian
Source: Karen Guregian