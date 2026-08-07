Kenny Gainwell Not Practicing Friday
Kenny Gainwell is not practicing on Friday, as indicated by Pewter Report. Gainwell has drawn praise from the local beat as a training camp standout, with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson recently telling reporters, "He is super versatile, and he is great with the ball in his hands," adding, "we will continue to find out where we can put him in the best spots." Gainwell's 73 receptions were the fourth most by a running back in 2025, and assuming his absence is not a prolonged one, he could step seamlessly into Rachaad White's vacated pass-catching role that has allowed for at least 50 receptions in three of the last four seasons. How much additional work he sees on the ground remains to be seen, but at RotoBaller's RB36, Gainwell is a potential late-round sleeper who could thrive in Robinson's wide zone offense.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report