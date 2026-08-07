Simi Fehoko Catches Touchdown Pass In Preseason Opener
Simi Fehoko caught his lone target for a five-yard touchdown in Thursday's 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Fehoko had the second-highest snap count among Arizona's wide receivers, but was ignored in the pass game outside of his end zone target. The score came on a five-yard fade route midway through the second quarter. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Fehoko got outside his defender and pulled in the pass from quarterback Carson Beck with one arm to secure the touchdown. Fehoko will be fighting this preseason for a role in the back end of the Cardinals' wide receiver depth chart. He has been in the NFL since 2021, having previously played for the Cowboys and Chargers, but has never played in more than eight games in a season. This is his second year with the Cardinals. His next chance to work his way up the ladder will come against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 13.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com