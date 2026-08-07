Dave Canales Says Xavier Legette is "Back" From Injury
Xavier Legette (neck) "feels great" and is "back," according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. The Panthers held Legette out of the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night as a precaution, but it sounds like he could be ready to return to practice soon after being carted off due to a neck stinger earlier this week. The health of Legette is pretty important now after rookie wideout Chris Brazzell II (knee) was already ruled out for the entire 2026 season. The 25-year-old former 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft from South Carolina is now considered the favorite to hold WR3 duties behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, although that role probably won't afford Legette enough volume to be taken seriously by fantasy managers in standard-sized 12-team leagues. Legette has been a disappointment in his first two years in the league, and he caught only 35 passes on 64 targets for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 15 regular-season games in his sophomore campaign.
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye