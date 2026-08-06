Saints Rookie Receiver Brock Rechsteiner Suspended for Six Games
Brock Rechsteiner was suspended by the NFL on Thursday for the first six games of the 2026 regular season, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. No reason was given for the suspension. In the meantime, the 23-year-old will be allowed to practice during training camp and participate in preseason games. His suspension will begin after the Saints' roster is reduced to 53 players on Aug. 30. Rechsteiner was signed by New Orleans as an undrafted rookie after rookie minicamp in May. He spent three collegiate seasons at Jacksonville State, recording a total of 53 receptions for 629 yards and seven touchdowns in 37 games in Conference USA. His best season came last year, with Rechsteiner catching 36 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games played. He will continue to compete for a spot on the Saints' 53-man roster, but his six-game suspension will not help his cause.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrelle
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrelle